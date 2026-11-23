The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has tasked the 22-member campaign committee for Osun Central Senatorial District with ensuring victory for the party’s flag bearer in the 2027 general elections, Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, popularly known as Ajagunnla.

The party gave the charge while inaugurating the committee, which includes 20 campaign coordinators.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, headed by Abayomi Oyewole, in Osogbo, the PDP South-West chairman, Adedeji Doherty, said the campaign had been made easier by Fadeyi’s record of quality representation and selfless service since his election into the National Assembly over three years ago.

A statement by Fadeyi’s media office, obtained in Osogbo, quoted Doherty as describing the lawmaker as an “experienced leader with competence, political acumen and administrative experience,” adding that his record in his first term had given him the pedigree to continue representing the district.

He expressed confidence that the PDP enjoyed mass appeal and was widely accepted by the people of Osun Central, making Fadeyi’s re-election a seamless task.

The statement reads: “Today is a day of renewed strength and renewed commitment to the ideals of our party. The large turnout we witnessed here was a clear indication that the PDP in Osun Central Senatorial District is alive, united, and ready for victory.

“I congratulate all our newly sworn-in coordinators. You were selected after careful consideration of your loyalty, your sacrifices, your grassroots strength and your unwavering commitment to the PDP. Your appointment was well-deserved, and we are proud to have you on this team,” Doherty said.

Reminding the coordinators that their appointment was a call to service, he urged members of the committee to approach the task of mobilising votes and strengthening the campaign across all wards and units in Osun Central with commitment and determination.

Doherty stated: “You are the bridge between the leadership and the people, and the success of our campaign rests largely on your shoulders. Carry out your duties with unity, discipline, humility, transparency, and hard work.

“Work closely with the ward executives, women and youth leaders and all stakeholders. There is no room for division. The party remains one family with one goal — total victory for the PDP in Osun Central and beyond.”

He also commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his support and encouragement, which he said had helped establish an effective structure for the smooth running of the party.

Responding at the inauguration, Fadeyi said he was seeking a second term to enable him to complete several ongoing projects he had initiated across the local government areas in the senatorial district.