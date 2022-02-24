PDP sweeps all Chairmanship, councillorship seats

The Enugu Local Council election elections into the 17 council Chairmanship and 260 councillorship seats were held yesterday amid isolated cases of violence by unknown armed hoodlums.

However, it was generally orderly in most parts of the state-monitored.

Today it was jubilation time as Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission ENSIEC, declared Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates winners of all the 17 chairmanships and 260 councillorship seats in the state; as well as issued Certificates of Return to the Chairman-elect.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials