PDP sweeps all Chairmanship, councillorship seats

By Igbonaka Chukwu
The Enugu Local Council election elections into the 17 council Chairmanship and 260 councillorship seats were held yesterday amid isolated cases of violence by unknown armed hoodlums.

However, it was generally orderly in most parts of the state-monitored.

Today it was jubilation time as Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission ENSIEC, declared Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates winners of all the 17 chairmanships and 260 councillorship seats in the state; as well as issued Certificates of Return to the Chairman-elect.

