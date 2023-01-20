PDP Suspends Chimaroke Nnamani, 7 Ekiti members

Former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has been suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for anti-party activities.

The action comes as he has been openly canvassing support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, having previously accepting to serve in the campaign council of the ruling party.

Also suspended is Chris Ogbu, a chieftainof the party in Imo State as well as seven members of the Ekiti State chapter of the PDP.

A statement issued on Friday by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, gave those suspended in the Ekiti State chapter as Ayeni Funso (Ekiti North), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II), and Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -(Ekiti North II).

Others are Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I).

ALSO READ:2023: Delta PDP defectors rally support to deliver Omo-Agege, other APC candidates

The statement said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

He approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

“In the same vein, the NWC has approved the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State also with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.”

The PDP urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of the party to “Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.”