PDP stalwart defects to Labour Party in Lagos

A grassroots politician and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Lagos State, Olalekan Anjolaiya, has formally resigned from the party and joined the Labour Party (LP) in the state.

Anjolaiya, an advocate for youth inclusion and institutional reform, was an aspirant under the PDP to represent Alimosho Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2022. He served as a party executive member in the local government and contributed significantly to the PDP’s 2023 governorship campaign council in the state.

Speaking about his defection, Anjolaiya stated that his decision was based on principle and largely influenced by “the PDP’s dwindling ideological integrity, structural weakness, and its unreadiness to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.”

According to him, “The PDP no longer functions as a credible opposition. The party has lost its ideological focus, moral compass, and voice. Today, Lagos PDP operates more like an appendage of the APC than a people-centred alternative.”

Anjolaiya, popularly known as Aerosoft in political circles, expressed confidence that the Labour Party presents a credible, people-driven platform to reignite democratic engagement and usher in transformational leadership in Lagos State and at the national level.

He said, “Nigeria needs a renewed political culture rooted in integrity, service, and inclusivity. “It is important that my supporters and I align with a party that reflects the real aspirations of the people, which is LP—not the interests of the few entrenched political elites.

“So, this defection, following extensive consultation with my supporters and the people of Alimosho, marks a significant shift in Lagos’ political dynamics—not only in Alimosho LGA, where I have consistently championed civic consciousness and progressive politics, but also in Lagos State as a whole.”

Reaffirming his commitment to good governance, Anjolaiya pledged to work with the Labour Party leadership to wrest political control from the ruling APC in Lagos State.

He stated, “As a proud Awori son of Igando, Alimosho, I believe the days of political intimidation and tribal politics in Lagos are over. “The people of Lagos State are ready for a new era of issue-based, inclusive, and people-oriented governance, which can only be provided by the Labour Party.”

Anjolaiya has been officially welcomed to LP by the party leadership.

