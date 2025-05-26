PDP slams Tinubu’s govt over secretariat sealing

… says democracy under attack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the sealing of its national secretariat in Abuja by officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), describing the action as a deliberate and dangerous attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking to journalists on Monday evening after a national caucus meeting held at an alternative venue, PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, lashed out at the Tinubu administration, accusing it of weaponizing state institutions to suppress opposition voices.

“As you can see, our national secretariat has been sealed off. This is the height of irresponsibility from this government. If they are encouraging this kind of behavior, we are not going to take it lightly,” Damagum declared.

The action, allegedly taken over unpaid ground rents, came amid internal party deliberations aimed at addressing the deepening crisis within the PDP and the lingering controversy surrounding the influence of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike – a key player in the party’s internal power struggles, now serving in a ruling APC-led administration.

Damagum said the caucus meeting had been adjourned to Tuesday morning to continue deliberations, including the formation of a committee to look into pressing issues affecting the party.

But he warned that the sealing of the PDP national secretariat was a red flag for Nigeria’s democratic future.

“They are trying to mar democracy, and this is unacceptable. We condemn it in totality. We will not tolerate this kind of political intimidation,” Damagum stated, adding defiantly, “In fact, they can come and arrest all of us. We are ready for that.”

The incident is being widely viewed by political observers as another escalation in the APC government’s alleged pattern of using federal institutions for partisan ends.

Critics point to Wike’s prominent role in the FCT administration and the timing of the action – just as the PDP grapples with its internal rifts – as further evidence of political interference.

Damagum vowed that the opposition party would not back down.

“They will have us to contend with in the near future,” he warned.

The FCTA action has triggered outrage among PDP loyalists and civil society groups concerned about what they describe as a growing climate of intolerance and authoritarianism under President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The PDP is expected to issue a fuller statement following Tuesday’s resumed meeting.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

