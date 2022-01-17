PDP set to take over Nigeria from APC ― Ebonyi guber aspirant

Lawmaker representing Ezza South in the State House of Assembly, Hon Chris Usulor, has declared to contest for Ebonyi State governorship position come 2023.

Usolor said he had gathered more experience in politics than other aspirants in the contest.

He also noted with him as PDP guber aspirant, over 80 percent of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the state will defect to the PDP to support his governorship ambition because he will run an all-inclusive government.

Usulor, a third term member of the state House of Assembly stated this on Monday while briefing journalists in Abakaliki.

He said: “Nigeria as a whole, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is set to takeover the leadership of the country. If you look at what is happening now, you know the positioning of PDP as it regards the quest to takeover the presidency.

“If you look at the country, you see that everybody is yearning for a change. Everybody is expecting PDP to take over the leadership of the country.

“In Ebonyi State, citizens do not know any other thing than the Peoples Democratic Party. It has been institutionalized in the state. PDP is in the mouth of every woman, boy, girl and children in Ebonyi State. It is almost a tradition in the state, and so, I don’t think that any other party can take the mantle of leadership of the state from PDP.”

He then noted that it is only rigging from the ruling APC that will stop PDP from taking over power in the 2023 general elections as the PDP is set to takeover leadership of Nigeria from the ruling APC in the forthcoming general elections.

“The All Progressives Congress are at the helm of affairs is just on a temporary basis. Unless they rig PDP out from the forthcoming elections, if it is on a free and fair election, PDP will win in every Local Government areas of the state.

“And so, we will come up with a peaceful disposition towards regaining power and in doing that, we will preach to Ebonyians to still stand by PDP.

“We are not going to plan rigging. We are not going to cause violence but that doesn’t mean that, if we are pushed to wall, we just run away like that. We will keep playing the game according to the dictates of the law,” he said.

The PDP lawmaker further said the next governor of the state can come from either Ezza or Izzi, the two major clans in Abakaliki bloc which are yet to produce a governor.

“The clamour everywhere is that other clans should allow Ezza clan which is the eldest son of Ezekuna and in Ebonyi State. They (Ezza) are the eldest to rule the state.

“Generally, the position of the people in Ebonyi Central senatorial zone is that it is their turn to produce the governor. In alliance with the resolution of PDP, it is the turn of Ezzas, that’s what we are clamouring.

“An average Izzi man will equally be clamouring that it is their turn. But the SEC resolution has given the two zones the equal opportunity to vie for this position. And so, any of the clans can take it.

“I am going to be the next governor of Ebonyi State. And I am going to achieve that through mass mobilization, sensitization, campaigning and lobbying.

“If I am given the ticket of the PDP, eighty percent (80%) of the members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State will decamp to the PDP to support me. They will decamp to support me and you know what that means,” he stressed.

