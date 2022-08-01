PDP set to meet Wike, aggrieved members, presidential aspirants ​― BoT chairman 

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
The Chairman Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has disclosed that the party is set to meet with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, aggrieved party members as well as all the Presidential aspirants for a reconciliatory meeting following the unnecessary furore that emanates as a result of the emergence of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.
This was as he noted that there is no problem in the party as it has been envisaged in some quarters, saying that the seeming crisis is not out of control.
Senator Walid made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday where he hinted that there are currently efforts by some PDP present and past leaders to reconcile aggrieved parties.
According to the BoT Chairman, “The BoT, the highest advisory body and the conscious of the party is meeting on Wednesday 3rd August to discuss the issues accordingly by coming up with strong recommendations with the special committee for the special reconciliation of aggrieved members, especially Governor Wike. 
“After the BoT meeting, we will meet with wike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential Aspirants. 
” It is my prayers as Chairman of BoT that the PDP will remain strongest and win all elections in 2023. 
“I notice with great concern what the PDP  primary elections of Atiku Abubakar and the appointment of chief Okowa as president and vice president is unnecessary causing confusion among some PDP members.


“May I point out that very strongly that there is no any problem as being envisaged by some people in our great party, the PDP.  I want to assure everyone as being envisaged by some people in our great party the PDP.
“I want to assure everyone that all plans are on the ground to bring all members together as one and united, as what is happening in PDP can never be compared with the situation in APC especially their plans in trying to bring Religious issues of Muslim-Muslim president and vice president.
“I have also noted that some groups are coming up trying to solve the issues of Okowa as vice-president, the latest group includes some former governors of the party and the current governors, some BoT members and elders including prof Jerry Gana; the chief spokesman of the group governors wike, Dankwambo, governors of Enugu and Abia states, former governor Ibrahim Idris of Kogi State.
“The aim of the group is to reconcile aggrieved especially wike. Interestingly, the BoT the highest advisory body and the conscious of the party is meeting on Wednesday 3rd August to discuss the issues accordingly by coming up with strong recommendations with the special committee for the special reconciliation of aggrieved members, especially Governor Wike. ”
Thus, the PDP chieftain noted that “After the BoT meeting we will meet with Wike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential Aspirants.”

