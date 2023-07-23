The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state was depleted on Sunday, as leaders and members of the party in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Also, hundreds of members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the local government defected to APC, attributing their actions to the non-performance of the party in the state, especially during the last general election.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Prof. John Jejelola, said the structures of the PDP and SDP in Idanre had been collapsed to APC to make the ruling party more stronger in the state.

According to him, the achievement of the state chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin, who hailed from the local government attracted them to the APC, noting that PDP is dead in the state, appreciating Adetimehin for accepting them to the APC fold.

He assured the leadership of the APC of their support to ensure that APC in the local government wins the forthcoming elections in the state, particularly the governorship election.

He said, “Today, we collapsed the structure of PDP in Idanre Local Government Area for APC and we promise to boost the strength of APC in this local government.”

Some of the chieftains who defected at the weekend were Chief Banji Kuroloja, former Personal Secretary to the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Korede Duyile, Prof. Jejela, chairman, of PDP Elders’ Forum, Idanre Local Government, Idowu Akinseye.

Also, former Special Adviser to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Marcus Adeoti, Lad Owoseni, Brigadier Omogbemi, Hon. Oludele former secretary Idanre LG, Mrs Jejelola and many others.

Welcoming the defectors to the party, Adetimehin, described the crop of chieftains of PDP who decamped to the party as the backbone of PDP in the area saying they were the people who always give the APC a tough fight during elections.

He, however, said with their support, the APC in the state will remain a party to beat in any election, saying with their defection to APC, the party would be having a field day in all elections in the local government.

Adetimehin said: “I am happy today that these strong chieftains of PDP decamped to our party, APC. I can authoritatively tell you that these are the strong machineries of the PDP who always gave us a tough time during elections in Idanre Local Government.





“Although we haven’t lost the governorship election here, we won the last two governorship elections, but we are now doubly sure that we shall henceforth be having a field day whenever an election holds in this local government.

“We provide a level playing field for everyone in APC irrespective of when you join us. We have become one family with one goal of providing good government for our people.”

The Commissioner for Environment, who is from the local government, Hon. Sunday Akinwalere said the development brought to Idanre by the APC-led government was also responsible for the defection.

He disclosed that before the advent of the administration, there was only a road leading to Idanre town, but link roads have been constructed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

A former member of the National Assembly, who represented Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal Constituency in the Eighth Assembly (2015-2019), Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, said the defectors were convinced by the performance of the Akeredolu-led administration in the state.

He expressed optimism that more members of the PDP and other lesser political parties in the state would soon dissolve into APC, assuring that the administration would continue to provide all necessary amenities for rural dwellers across all the 18 local government areas in the state.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olumide Oladiji said the strong members of the PDP who decamped to APC have seen the development being brought to the state by the APC-led government in the state, noting that they took a good step by joining APC rather than watching from the sideline.

