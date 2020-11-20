PDP salutes ex-president Jonathan at 63

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, describing him as an exceptional democrat, whose commitment to the unity, stability and development of our nation remains unparalleled.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Friday, the party also described former President Jonathan as a detribalized Nigerian, an undiminished icon of democracy and global figure, who has amply demonstrated that the essence of leadership, at all levels, is in the humility of applying its values and opportunities for the collective good rather than the self.

It added: “Nigerians will remain eternally grateful to Former President Jonathan for his personal sacrifices towards the unity and stability of our dear nation to ensure the corporate existence of our country during one of her very trying moments.

“This is in addition to his efforts in entrenching democratic tenets of rule of law, respect for constitutionally guaranteed rights and personal liberty of citizens, as well as strengthening our electoral system and institutions of government for national growth and stability.

“Moreover, former President Jonathan is celebrated for his giant strides in repositioning our economy to become one of the fastest-growing in the world, through meticulous application of robust economic policies in key sectors, which stabled our currency, enhanced transparency in governance, boosted the productivity of Nigerians in every sector of national and international endeavours and granted our nation a strong voice among the comity of nations.”

The PDP said it is immensely proud of the international leadership roles currently being played by former President Jonathan in ensuring peace, stability and development across Africa and the developing world, which shows the respect and enormous value the world community have for this patriotic Nigerian.

“Besides, the lifestyle of former President Jonathan is one, which teaches the immeasurable values of humility, patience, faith and loyalty. From him flows a lesson for leaders to remain steadfast to their calling and avoid desperate quest for political power at all cost,” the party stated.

“The PDP family, therefore, rolls out the drums in celebration of this exceptional leader as we pray God to bless him with many more years to deliver greater services to our dear fatherland and humanity in general,” it declared.

