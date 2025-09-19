PDP reschedules proposed Anambra, Ebonyi congresses

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced the rescheduling of the proposed 2025 repeat congresses of the party in Anambra and Ebonyi States.

The ward, local and state congresses of the PDP in the two states were initially fixed for Saturday, 20th September, Wednesday, 24th September and Monday, 29th September, 2025

However, the National Working Committee (NWC), while announcing the postponement on Friday, explained that the decision was “necessitated by the need for more consultations among the leaders, stakeholders and members of our Party in the respective States so as to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise.”

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Honourable Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, further said, “All aspirants, leaders, stakeholders and members of our Party in Anambra and Ebonyi States; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, democracy development partners, the media and the public should take note accordingly.

“The NWC urges all PDP members in the two States to remain united and continue to work together for the overall interest and progress of our great Party.”

The party added that news dates for the congresses would be announced in due course.

