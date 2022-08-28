PDP reps candidate donates industrial fire extinguishers to Kwara market

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for the Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, at the weekend donated five industrial fire extinguishers to Alanamu market to prevent fire outbreak.

It would be recalled that fire gutted the market, located in the Ilorin metropolis in July this year, where property worth millions of naira was destroyed, just as the market was recently reopened for normal daily business transactions.

Addressing the traders after the presentation of the fire extinguishers, Alhaji Ajia explained that having known the cause of the inferno and the need to prevent future fire disasters in the market, he decided to provide the market women with safety devices.

The Reps candidate said that it is not about building markets, adding that it is very important to put preventive measures in place to guard against such occurrences in future.

Ajia, who is also the founder of Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim (MAI) Foundation and a security expert said that “I am here in Alanamu market to commiserate with the good people of the community, irrespective of their political affiliation or alliances, over the fire incident that occurred some time ago.

“I was not around when it happened but the delegates I sent studied the situation. Based on findings, I feel that in markets, we should have some safety procedures and that is why I am donating these five industrial fire extinguishers to Alanamu market today so that in case we have a problem like this; which we don’t pray for, we have something to curb the fire.

“And today, I also use this opportunity to call on our mothers, the youth and our fathers to unite ahead of 2023 general elections.

“The reason why we are running for offices is because of people, thus, we should not divide them because of our interests. So, I preach peace to our people and that we must be united. I pray God to make us to be one and united.

“Politicians must be held accountable and voters must exercise their franchise wisely in the forthcoming election for the betterment of our state and the country at large”, he said.

The philanthropist, who had been supportive to the people of the state in terms of health, education and welfare; assured that personnel would be deployed to fix the fire extinguishers in strategic places around the market for accessibility and proper usage.

Earlier, Dr. Usman Atolagbe Abubakar, the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin Emirate, appreciated the gesture, prayed God Almighty to continue to bless the donor and grant him his heart desire.

“We sincerely appreciate you for the support, and I pray Allah to continue to enrich you. The fire extinguisher will be judiciously utilized, although, we don’t pray for fire outbreak again but as we have this now, we have adequate preventive measure and will be protected.

Speaking on behalf of the marketers, the Iyaloja of Alanamu market, Alhaja A. Aromokala, said, “we thank Alhaji Mohammed Ajia for donating these devices to us. We also appreciate him for the candid advice given to us that we must stay together and not be divided. We promise you that Alanamu marketers will be more united and we pray God to be with you and answer your prayers”.