PDP relocates BoT meeting to new venue after security blockade

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced on Monday that it has relocated its Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting from Wadata Plaza, the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, to the Yar’Adua Centre in the Central Business District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The Meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), @OfficialPDPNig earlier scheduled to hold by 10Am at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja has been moved to YarAdua Center, Central Business District, Abuja. All BOT members are by this notice advised to proceed to the new venue,” the PDP stated on its official account on X handle.

The party expressed concern over the takeover of its secretariat by armed policemen from the FCT Police Command.

The 100th NEC meeting of the PDP, scheduled to hold today, 30th June 2025, will no longer take place, as the Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting slated for two hours earlier has been botched.

Former Secretary of the Party, Ibrahim Tsauri, disclosed this to the media at the party’s secretariat on Mondaysaying said the policemen at the venue claimed they had received an “order from above” to seal off the location of the NEC meeting, which was to be preceded by the BOT meeting at Wadata House, now heavily guarded by security operatives.

Tsauri said: “The policeman told me, ‘There is an order from above to stop the meeting.’ This meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. I came here for the meeting, so for me, I can only brief you on the politics.

“Since they have stopped the BOT, I do not know if they can hold the NEC,” Tsauri added.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command has said that policemen were drafted to the party’s secretariat to maintain law and order.

In a statement, FCT Police Spokesperson Josephine Adeh said, “Police officers were only deployed to the venue to maintain law and order and ensure public safety in line with their constitutional mandate. At no time was the Secretariat sealed off by the Police.”

