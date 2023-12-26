Aspirants for senate in the February 2024 bye-elections under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are to purchase their expression of interest and nomination forms at the cost of N3.5 million each.

Those aspiring to contest for the vacant House of Representatives seats will cough out the sum of N2.5 million for the same forms.

But for the state houses of assembly seats, the aspirants have been informed that they would be billed the sum of N600,000 each.

The main opposition party announced this on Tuesday as it released its timetable and scheduled activities for the conduct of primaries for the selection of its candidates to contest the various positions.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had approved the timetable for the conduct of the bye-elections to fill the seats made vacant either by the deaths or the resignations of the previous occupants.

The bye-elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously in all affected constituencies on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The PDP timetable signed by its National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, also indicated that female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) are to pay for expression of interest forms only, which is N500,000, N500,000, and N100,000 for senate, House of Representatives and state houses of Assembly, respectively.

Aspirants below 40 years are to purchase expression of interest forms but with a 50% discount on nomination forms.

The timetable released by its Directorate of Organization and Mobilization indicated that notice of primary election/congresses in state chapters will be given on December 27, 2023, sales of forms will begin on December 28, 2023, and end on January 3, 2024; screening of aspirants will be on January 4, 2023; while ward congresses to elect 3-man ad-hoc ward delegates are set for January 5, 2023.

Local government congresses to elect 1 national delegate will hold January 6, 2024; appeals for screening, ward and local government area congresses are scheduled for January 7, 2024; party primary (candidate nomination) will hold January 8, 2024.

Other activities are scheduled also indicated that appeals on party primary are for January 9, and last day for submission of candidate’s name to INEC nomination portal (electronic nomination) is January 12, 2024.

The bye-elections are to select party candidates for Ebonyi South Senatorial District of Ebonyi State, Yobe East Ebonyi South Senatorial District of Yobe State, Plateau Senatorial District of Plateau State, Akoko North East/Akoko North Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, and Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Others are Yauri/Shanga/Ngaaki Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Chibok State Constituency of Borno State, Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna State, and Guma State Constituency of Benue State.

The exercise is coming following the vacancies declared by the Presiding Officers, the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

