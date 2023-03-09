“We want these people involved in this scam to know that what they are doing amounts to diverting Kwara State government money to fund political and partisan activities. They should know that their backside is in the open when they hide. All the things they are doing are being tracked.

“What these unscrupulous individuals are doing constitutes the greatest danger to our democracy. They are undermining democracy, polluting the political process, corrupting the system, and rigging the votes. They are all threats to democracy and the people should see them in this light.”

The PDP, which appealed to people in the state to take the token they were being given, advised them to vote for the PDP and its governorship candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, in the March 18 governorship elections.

Lies, shadow-chasing won’t win you people’s trust, APC counters Kwara PDP

There is no truth whatsoever to the claims of the ever-lying PDP. The party is notorious among our people for its reckless claims and penchant for outright falsehood. Its latest claims are true to type and especially hypocritical of a political party that sought to buy people’s conscience with fake dollars.

The PDP is chasing shadows and engaging in false equivalence, thinking everyone acts in bad faith as they did while in the government and still do even in the opposition.

These are the same people who celebrated the cash policy in their simplistic thinking that it would make people forget their atrocities in government and elect them back to public offices. Their cries and frustration are well understood as things become clearer to them that Kwarans are not fools.

The administration of His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, from the testimonies of all segments of the state and the realities of our state, does not need to do anything unethical to get re-elected to continue its great works, complete and fully put to use its several legacy and impactful projects like the garment factory, water works, hospital facilties, Visual Arts Centre, Innovation Hub, film factory, industrial parks, varsity campuses, sheabutter factory, among several others across the state.

It is laughable that PDP is hinging its crushing defeat on the popular pro-masses social investment programme of the administration. The social investment programme is just as old as the administration itself, having started in 2020. People can testify to the transparent nature of these interventions, which are usually done through electronic transfers to avoid any sharp practices that were rampant under the PDP. We have no apologies for being transparent.

Backed by a legislation that dated back to 2019, the Kwara State Social Investment Programme has been modelled after the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) to tackle poverty and improve social and financial inclusion. Disbursement from KWASSIP started from April 2020 to okada riders and then to petty traders in September 2020. This intervention has continued ever since, including the Kwapreneur. These initiatives have had tremendous impacts on the local economy. It is an ongoing initiative. Now, is the PDP also calling the N-SIP a vote-buying initiative? The allegations are just lamentations of a failed party.

The PDP failed and will continue to fail because of its many failures when it held sway, including non-payment of salary, while its leading lights like Ali Ahmad lived in suspicious opulence at the expense of the masses.

As aptly delivered in the presidential and National Assembly elections and will soon be repeated on March 18, the PDP should live with the well-conceived verdict of the people of Kwara State on their horrible legacies of non-payment of salaries, arrogance, greed, deliberate impoverishment of the masses, and promotion of thuggery and criminal elements who terrorised the people under their watch and enablement.

The people are not so forgetful and will not reward their horrible past with votes, no matter their attempts at false equivalence, red-herring, and outright falsehoods. Kwarans are wise, and they know their friends.