PDP probes attack on Makinde’s associate at national secretariat 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched an investigation into a scuffle that ensued Monday morning involving the Chairman of the Pacesetters Transport Services, Dare Adeleke and some members of the party from Cross River State.

The Tribune Online gathered that the party has activated its internal security machinery to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident with a view to bringing perpetrators to book.

Adeleke, a close associate of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, had arrived the Wadata Plaza Zone 5, the secretariat of the PDP following his appointment by the National Working Committee (NWC) as the Secretary of the Screening Committee for the Cross River North Senatorial and Obudu II Assembly byes-elections.

However, while at the office of National Organising Secretary of the party to obtain his letter of appointment, some party members believed to be from Cross River pounced on him, alleging that the names of their candidates for the elections had been substituted.

Chairman of the committee, whose assignment is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2020, is Hon. Taleb Tebite, while other members include Mr Chuks Akwuti, Hon. Mrs Shemite Bello and Mr Festus Ifeanyi.

Adeleke’s attackers alleged that the substitutions of their favoured candidates were done under the interference of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

They, therefore, vowed not to accept the committee until the names of the candidates are restored.

However, party sources dismissed their claim telling the Tribune Online on Tuesday in Abuja that election candidates cannot exist where primaries have not been conducted.

“Candidates can only emerge after the election of three as-hoc delegates who will then vote in the primaries. How can they be talking of candidates where there as not been three ad-hoc delegates?” A top PDP source queried.

When contacted, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed that the party is investigating the matter.