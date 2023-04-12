Senator Samuel Anyanwu has been elected as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 2023 election in Imo State.

He emerged after a delegate election conducted at the State party Secretariat in Owerri on Wednesday.

Announcing the result, the chairman of the panel for the election, Kenneth Okon disclosed that Anyanwu who is the sole aspirant for the election polled 802 votes which had 915 members as accredited delegates.

In his acceptance speech, Anyanwu thanked members of the party and delegates for finding him worthy to be the party’s flag bearer in the governorship election scheduled for November 11.

He assured all his party members of victory in the forthcoming governorship election even as he noted that it will mark the beginning of a new dawn in the State.

The party flag bearer promised to come up with his manifesto soon, while he revealed that insecurity would top the list of his campaign promises as well as creation of wealth.

He said “People of Imo who have been subjected to several inhuman treatment, they should look up to PDP, they can’t wait to usher in a purposeful leader that will salvage them from insecurity, today marks the journey”.

Anyanwu also commended former governor of the State,Emeka Ihedioha who had earlier stepped down to contest the primary of the party,insisting that his sacrifice for the party will never be forgotten.

He said ” I appreciate Emeka Ihedioha for his sacrifice,his sacrifice for the party will never be forgotten. I urge the party to continue to remain united. I promise we’re going into the election to win,and I assure you we would win.

In his speech earlier, the State chairman of the party,Charles Ugwu congratulated Sen. Anyanwu on his victory, expressed jog that the processes for the election were all duly followed.