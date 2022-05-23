PDP primaries: Former minister, others clinch Kwara senatorial tickets

Former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kwara central senatorial district for the 2023 general elections.

Abdullahi was elected through a consensus arrangement by delegates at the PDP’s senatorial primary that was held in Ilorin on Monday.

According to the national officer that conducted the primary election, Hashim Jimoh, the former minister was announced as the winner, having been returned unopposed.

Similarly, a former senator, Rafiu Ibrahim was elected as the PDP’s flagbearer for Kwara South senatorial district.

Ibrahim also emerged through affirmation at the primary that was held in Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of PDP in Kwara South, Comrade Bisi Fakayode, raised up Ibrahim’s hand after the delegates affirmed his election.





In the result for Kwara North senatorial district, a former commissioner under the Abdulfatah Ahmed administration, Prince Adamu Issa Bawa, was elected in a primary election where he defeated Aisha Ahman Pategi.

Prince Adamu Bawa from Batonu axis and Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi from Nupe axis were slugged it out in the senatorial primary.

Speaking with newsmen after his emergence, Abdullahi thanked the PDP stakeholders and the delegates for confirming his as Kwara Central candidate.

He also thanked journalists for their support, adding that: “I don’t take your support and that of the PDP’s stakeholders for granted.”

Abdullahi assured the people of his constituency of quality representation in the Senate.

