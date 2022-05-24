PDP primaries: Dickson, Agadaga get Bayelsa West, East senatorial tickets

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson, has been returned as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial primary for Bayelsa West.

Dickson polled 57 votes from the ad-hoc delegates to defeat his challenger, Pastor Donald Daunemeghan, who scored 3 votes.

While announcing the result of the election which was held at the Sagbama Local Government Service Commission Centre, the returning officer, Mr Godspower Akeh, said that the election had a total of 62 votes.

Akeh further explained that Dickson polled 57, to his opponent’s 3 while the votes of two delegates were voided for voting for both aspirants.

Meanwhile, in Bayelsa East, former President of the Ogbia Brotherhood and Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Chief Benson Agadaga, clinched the ticket to represent the Senatorial district.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that Chief. Agadaga emerges the winner after polling 67 votes against his opponents, CSP Nyenami Odual (Rtd) and Barr. Rex Jude Ogbuku, who polled 2 and 41 votes respectively.





The results of the battle between the incumbent senator, Moses Cleopas and former Secretary to the State Government, Konbowie Benson, in Bayelsa Central which came in late has it that Konbowei got 110 votes, edging out the incumbent who secured 22 votes.

Dickson who spoke to journalists shortly after his victory thanked the Almighty God, the Governor and party leaders for their sustained support over the years.

He was also full of gratitude to the ‘almighty delegates’ for their abiding faith in him for the sixth time that he had contested elections and won all in the state.

He observed that this is the first time the primary process would exclude party leaders (past or present) from the critical list of delegates, and by implication excluded them from the decision-making process.

He called on the top leadership of the party to show understanding of the curious development which for the first time excluded them from the process of decision making.

Senator Dickson urged the national leadership of the PDP to take proactive steps to address what he described as an extreme and rare development in the party’s primaries.

He urged them to direct the leadership of the party in the states to come up with a process of reconciliation designed to assuage the feelings of those who are hurt by the curious development which was happening for the first time.

“As you know in all things, you give thanks to God for his mercies. I want to thank the leaders of our party in our state, beginning with the governor, who traditionally is the leader of the party.

“I thank and appreciate the abiding support and solidarity that I have enjoyed all these years from the good people of this senatorial district and the elders of our party who have always been solidly behind us.

“As you all know, this is a PDP State and I count on all your support as we join the governor, who is the leader of our party in the state to campaign for all our candidates.”