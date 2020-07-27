PDP presents Ondo guber candidate certificate of return

Ondo State candidate, Eyitayo Jegede was on Monday presented with his certificate of return by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as its standard-bearer for the gubernatorial election to hold in October.

National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri who presented the certificate on behalf of the National Chairman, said the election was rancour-free as the winner was a product of the ballots cast.

He said the election committee did a good job and deserved commendation, pointing out that the final outcome of the election was indeed the manifest will of the people.

In his remark, the party’s candidate in the Ondo guber election, Eyitayo Jegede, said he will work to advance the interest of the people of Ondo State.

He said although he was the winner in the primary, all aspirants were co-winners because the PDP needs the support of all party members as they go into the race with the ruling party in the state.

“Moving forward, I have also taking the trouble on behalf of our great party and in the interest of the people of Ondo State, to go round and have discussions and consultations with each and every one of the aspirants.

“I hold this flag not for myself but on behalf of PDP and all well-meaning people of Ondo State. So, when people congratulate me, on my own part, I congratulate the people of Ondo State.

“God willing and I say this sincerely, that come 23rd of February 2021, the PDP candidate will be sworn in as the governor of Ondo State. I thank each and every one of us who have been part of this democratic process and who have presented themselves to witness this great occasion.

“Each and every one of us, all aspirants are winners in this contest and we have said so to each and every one of them, that there is no victor and there is no vanquished because we need all hands to be on deck to unseats Orakurin Rotimi Akeredolu from the governorship seat of Ondo State.

“By the grace of God, PDP will take over the reins of power not only in Ondo State but also at the federal level,” he enthused.

Eyitayo also said, “Our people are tired of the poverty inflicted on them by the present administration and the positive change that we are looking at will be coming our way soon.”

