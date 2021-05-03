PDP offers helping hand to Buhari, proffers way out to national crises

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday declared that it would put politics aside to help the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome the numerous problems besetting the country.

In line with this, the party at a world press conference at its National Secretariat in Abuja, proffered solutions to the insecurity and economic woes, which it advised the All Progressive Congress (APC) government to quickly implement to restore the country to normality.

Flanked by many party chieftains, the National Chairman of the main opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus, who expressed the belief that Nigeria is better together, stated: “We have not come to play politics, but to work in concert with our compatriots to rescue of our nation from these avoidable perilous circumstances.”

On combating insecurity, the PDP boss posited that his party wants the immediate up-scaling of the personnel strength of security personnel with adequate provisions of kinetic instruments of war and law enforcement.

He added, “Our armed forces should be adequately equipped and their welfare a top priority.

“In addition, efforts should be made towards partnership with foreign governments and miscellaneous entities for the war efforts.

“The situation in our country is not normal and exceptional steps should be taken to restore it to normalcy.

“The PDP, as a body, is willing to give a helping hand in this direction.”

On the establishment of a State Police,” he said: “We call on all citizens to support the quest for state police as is the tradition in other federations.

“Mindful of the current plethora of vigilante in various parts of the country, which have not been enabled to carry out all the elements of effective policing, we call on the governors of the 36 states, the leadership and members of the National Assembly, the Speakers of the State Assemblies, relevant agencies of government, to occasion a summit for a one-stop-shop regarding the creation, structure, and management of state police.

“In spite of the concerns over state police, it is doubtful that 36 state police services can be easily overwhelmed, as is the case now with the unitary police. Besides, any challenges can be addressed through legislative framework to make abuse extremely difficult, if not impossible.

“We also call for the deployment of technology in the fight against terror, banditry, and other crimes.

“The PDP demands that all culprits should be brought to book. The apparent failure of intelligence to track attacks by bandits and follow up on them is a clear failure of the intelligence community.

“The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited NIGCOMSAT, established many years ago by a PDP administration, is designed for this purpose and others.

“States where matters of national security challenges originate or exist should be invited to the National Security Council Meeting for deliberation and problem-solving interactions.

“We call for the creation of National Boarders Protection Force to secure our borders. This will include an integrated border protection system that will draw personnel and equipment from existing armed service and Immigration.

“We cannot continue to watch while terrorist and bandits continue to levy war on our nation, through our porous borders. This borders force should be equipped with reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, prevention, and enforcement. It should therefore have air, sea, and land capability.

“There must be a synergy and cooperation among the armed services, strategically and operationally. There is no reason a theatre Commander should not have within his control the deployment of the Air Force, the Army, and the Navy in his operational area.

“All culprits, who have levied war on Nigeria, should be brought to book. It is unfathomable that several mass kidnappings have been successfully staged with the culprits not being held to account.”

The PDP boss regretted that those perpetrating banditry have not been brought to book except a few killed by rival bandits, saying that if the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi could locate the bandits and discuss with them, the security agencies too can find them.

Secondus added, “It is a shameful irony that a few bandit leaders that have been taken out were killed by rival gangs and not our security agencies.

“If Sheik Gumi could detect and engage the bandits, we do not understand why our security agencies cannot track, arrest, and prosecute them.

“The administration of President Buhari should completely shed weight on arrogance, lack of respect for Nigerians and its pretences of being an island of integrity.

“He should begin to engage the citizens directly. He should address the nation on the various issues escalating tension in the land and pushing the nation farther to the tips of precipice.

“It is serious political malpractice, for Mr. President to stand aloof, say nothing, do nothing and simply wish that the problems will somehow go away.

“It is a great disservice to the Nigerian people for Mr. President to abandon his presidential duties to two media handlers who resort to issuing meaningless and annoying press statements in the name of an amorphous and questionable organisation called ‘the Presidency.’

“Enough of trivialising governance and trifling with the lives, livelihoods and wellbeing of the Nigerian people.

“Furthermore, Mr President needs to convince Nigerians that his government is not shielding or protecting terrorists.”

More to come…

