PDP NWC sets up special reconciliation committee for Osun, Lagos

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a special reconciliation committee to unite the PDP in Osun and Lagos states.

Head of the committee, Mr Eyitayo Jegede disclosed the assignment before him when he led members of the committee on a courtesy call on the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, at the governor’s office, Ibadan, on Friday.

Speaking, Jegede said the party recognised that it will continue to be in problems if there remained divisions in the party.

He said the committee is out to calm the frayed nerves of PDP members and forge a united and harmonious front for elections at the national and sub-national levels.

Avowing that the committee would be working with a clean heart, Jegede said the party’s problems will be addressed if PDP members shun all forms of arrogance.

Asked about the perceived late timing of the committee with the Osun election only weeks away, Jegede said the timing even will afford the committee opportunity to fix the problems in the nick of time.





While fixing the party divisions in Osun and Lagos States, Jegede said the ultimate desire is to have PDP win more States and the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Jegede said: “There is a need for unity and Harmony in our party. This is because we realise that if there is no unity and harmony, there will be problems.

“That is why we are taking this step to ensure there is no division at all within the family of the PDP.

“We need to calm the nerves of our members so that they look forward to getting to the government house both in Osun and Lagos and in some other states whose election will come very soon.

“God helping us, PDP is back and on a rescue mission. People are waiting for the PDP not only at the federal and states’ levels.”

Other committee members that accompanied Jegede were Honourable Kayode Adaramodu; Mr Kunmi Mustapha; Barrister Monsuru Kukoyi; Honourable Tolagbe Animasahun.

Also on the visit were PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West), Mr Olasoji Adagunodo; South West Zonal Secretary, Mr Rahman Owokoniran.

In his remarks, the host, governor Seyi Makinde said with the Osun election only weeks away, it was a good time to reach out to PDP members.

He however said the party must move fast, stressing that not reconciling members in time will amount to going into the election with a divided house.

Makinde bemoaned the Lagos situation, noting that the last state congress of the party rather than pull together the party exacerbated the division in the state chapter of the party.

To fix the problems in Osun and Lagos, he said the special reconciliation committee must not be afraid to speak the truth to power.

Makinde said: “Don’t be afraid to speak truth to power. The National Working Committee put this reconciliation committee together to go into Osun and Lagos.

“If you think people have done more harm to the unity of the party in some of these states, don’t be afraid to let them know so that they can make the necessary amendments.

“If you feel, including me, maybe we have influenced things that without having a correct situation of things, let us know.

“Nigerians are waiting for PDP; they want to be rescued. But, if we are able to gain the confidence of Nigerians, that we can put our own house in order, you’ll see apathy in this forthcoming election. They will basically stay at home saying what is the difference between six and half a dozen.”

