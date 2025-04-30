PDP NWC ratifies Ekiti ward congress

The National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has ratified the recently concluded ward congress of the party in Ekiti State.

It would be recalled that the party had on March 14 conducted the congress across the 177 wards in the state where new executive members were elected to run the affairs of the party.

The Caretaker Chairman of Ekiti PDP, Dare Adeleke in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital disclosed that the NWC ratified the congress on Wednesday during its meeting.

Adeleke who commended the party hierarchy under the leadership of the acting national chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagun for the action, added that it would help in repositioning the PDP in the state for success and impacts ahead of the 2026 Governorship election.

The chairman lauded the efforts of the party stakeholders and members in the state for their commitment and dedication towards the unity and progress of the PDP.

He assured the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and his counterpart in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke who are PDP governors that the party in Ekiti state would bounce back and be a force to be taken seriously in the state’s political space.

He said, ” On behalf of Ekiti State PDP leaders and members, we extend heartfelt gratitude to the NWC, led by Ambassador Ilya Damagun, for ratifying our ward congress on April 30th.

“This decision has given us hope and renewed our spirit. We’re gearing up for the local government congress on Saturday, May 3rd.

“We assure the NWC, H.E Governor Seyi Makinde, and H.E Senator Governor Ademola Adeleke of our resilience and perseverance.

“Ekiti PDP is poised to reclaim the Government House in 2026.”

