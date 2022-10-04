PDP not losing sleep over ‘obedient movement’ ― Dokpesi

The Chairman, Technical Committee of “Atiku for President”, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has all it takes to win the 2023 presidential election, saying the party is not losing sleep over the “obedient” movement.

According to him, the PDP is a solid and formidable party that is well structured to win elections in Nigeria, and there are factors that will determine who wins the presidential elections in 2023.

His words: “We are not losing any sleep about Peter Obi. Nobody knew Peter Obi until Atiku made him his vice. There are two conditions you must fulfil to win the presidential election in Nigeria. Number one, you must have the highest number of votes. You must score 25 per cent in 2/3 of the states in the country, that is 24 states,” he said.

Addressing members of Plateau for Atiku at the residence of Ambassador Yahaya Kwande in Jos, Chief Dokpesi commended the group for their steadfastness and commitment to ensuring that the former Vice President wins Plateau State come 2023.

Chief Dokpesi further assured members of the group that they would be given adequate attention by the campaign council, adding that he would make a case for them to ensure that whatever comes to the state is channelled through them.

His words: “You will be given recognition. I am going to recommend to the campaign council to deal with you directly. We will relate with you. We are also encouraging people to set up a polling unit management team to protect our votes.

“Our responsibility is that we must go back to our polling units. You must assist in getting 7 canvassers in those polling units, and each canvasser must get a minimum of 65 votes. We must tell them this is not an attempt to make empty promises”.

He charged the People’s Democratic Party in the state not to give room for division and warned the party of the danger of a divided house ahead of the 2023 presidential election and pleaded with the political gladiators to sheath their swords and consider the future of the young ones and the general interest of the party.

Speaking earlier, the convener of the support group, Ambassador Kwande, said the support group is not meant to divide the PDP in Plateau but to complement the efforts of the party towards delivering the state for the presidential candidate and other candidates on the platform of the party.

Ambassador Kwande said both the support group and the leadership of the party in the state are working together and have been having meetings together, adding that there is no division of any form.

