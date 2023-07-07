A group known as ‘Peoples Democratic Party Vanguard For Sustainable Democracy, North Central Zone’ has stated that the national chairmanship position of the party remains in the north central.

Chairman of the group, Alex Ogaba stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday.

The group which says some geo political zones were already positioning for the plum seat cautioned them to exercise restrain.

According to Ogaba, “The peace moves by the acting national leadership of the party is apt. This is the right time for such moves. The series of meetings that are being held to ensure that the internal crisis rocking the party as a result of the outcome of the last presidential primary is resolved is a welcome development.

“In as much as the party is making frantic effort to resolve the issue in contention, the acting national leadership should bear in mind that the position of national chairmanship must not slip the North Central.

“They should ensure that the position remains in the north central zone and allow it to complete its tenure.

The group maintained, ” the agitations by some members in other zones that the leadership of the party should zone the position of the national chairman to other geo political zone should not be encouraged. North central geo political should be allowed to complete her tenure.

The group which urged the national leadership of the party to entrench peace and stability in the party through reconciliation so as to forestall past experiences.

“We must learn from past experiences, such as the recent formation and fallout of the G5 group, which bears a striking resemblance to the emergence of the New PDP during the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration, we all bore witnesses to the outcomes of these separate fallouts.

” To revive our great party and reclaim our former glory, we must find common ground and unite behind our shared ideals and values.

The group called on all stakeholders from the north central zone to forge a common front to ensure that the next chairman’s tenure is not truncated.





“Whatever the leadership is doing now, should be done in the interest of the party to make the party remain as one. It will be unfair for the party to move its national chairman from the north central. .

While calling on all members of the party to exhibit understanding and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the preservation of our the party, the group appealed to all party leaders, members, and stakeholders to exercise understanding, solidarity, and support for the revival of our great party.

” Let us prioritize the interest over personal or regional ambitions. Together, we can build a stronger, more united PDP that is poised to lead Nigeria to a brighter future

