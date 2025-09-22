Latest News

PDP names 13 sub-committees ahead of national convention in Ibadan

John Ameh
Thirteen sub-committees have been named by the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s elective convention scheduled for 15 November in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The new sub-committees are: accommodation; constitutional amendment technical committee; accreditation; electoral; contact/mobilisation; medical; welfare and entertainment; transportation; monitoring/evaluation; publicity; protocol; security; and venue.

While the Chairman of the NCOC and Governor of Adamawa State, Honourable Ahmadu Fintiri, chairs the electoral sub-committee, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde heads the sub-committee on transportation.

According to a document sighted by Nigerian Tribune on Monday, Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun State), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State), and Douye Diri (Bayelsa State) chair the sub-committees on accommodation, accreditation, and contact/mobilisation, respectively.

Similarly, the governors of Bayelsa State (Douye Diri), Plateau State (Caleb Muftwang), and Taraba State (Kefas Agbu) head the sub-committees on contact/mobilisation, protocol, and security ,respectively.

The list also includes the Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, as head of the sub-committee on publicity, while former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, are in charge of the medical and constitutional amendment technical sub-committee,s respectively.

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, chairs the sub-committee on welfare and entertainment, while the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Lawal, takes charge of venue, and the Director-General of the Governors’ Forum, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, is responsible for monitoring and evaluation.

In all, over 1,500 members will serve in various capacities, according to the document, which was authenticated by Fintiri.

Findings by Nigerian Tribune also showed that the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms continued on Monday at the PDP’s Legacy House in Abuja.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Honourable Debo Ologunagba, said he would give full details on the progress of the exercise at a later date.

Ahead of the Ibadan convention, the party has already zoned its presidential ticket to the South while retaining the national chairmanship seat in the North.

Positions currently occupied by either of the regions and retained by the party have also been micro-zoned to the respective six geopolitical zones in the country ahead of the convention.

