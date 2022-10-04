PDP moves to resolve rift as BoT meets Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified moves to resolve rifts within the party as it set for the presidential campaigns with a meeting billed Tuesday with Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike who leads a faction of aggrieved members of the party.

Tribune Online learnt that the meeting which is ongoing in Port Harcourt is expected to be attended by other members of the Wike group.

Governors of Enugu, Abia, Benue, Oyo States, as well as some top PDP stakeholders in the state are expected to be at the meeting.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, confirmed the meeting saying that it was the right thing for the party to do considering the status of Wike in the party and the genuineness of his demand.

He described the meeting as an opportunity for the party to resolve the internal misunderstandings that are threatening the party’s hope of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Nwuke said; “I also believe it is an opportunity to state his own side of the story and also to take the BOT to think clearly as to what it wants to do in terms of achieving peace in the party.

“For me, it is time to have a decent conversation as party people on the way forward.





“I know if a governor could speak with a presidential candidate of the party; if a governor has been speaking with politicians across the country, having a conversation with members of his own political family, the BOT, is what even the entire nation is looking forward to.”,

Recall that Wike and his group have insisted on the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP Iyorchia Ayu in order to ensure “equity, fairness and justice” in the management of the party.

They have made the demand a priority condition for their participation in the Campaign Council of the PDP.