PDP mourns Jakande, says he was a selfless leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged leaders at all levels across the country to emulate the humility, patriotism, selflessness and life of service exhibited by the first civilian governor of Lagos state and former minister of works, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, on Friday said the PDP was saddened by the death of Jakande, whom it described as a quintessential statesman; very prudent administrator and exceptionally self-sacrificing leader, whose life remains a true stencil and source of inspiration for the younger generation of leaders.

It said: “Alhaji Jakande’s leadership footprints remain indelible in his unprecedented development of Lagos state, including urban development, transportation, railways, road infrastructure, mass education, healthcare, economic empowerment as well as investment in mass housing infrastructure across Lagos State.

“Indeed, Alhaji Jakande’s exceptional patriotism is demonstrated in his manifest spurn for materialism and sacrificing of his comfort for the benefit of the society. His reputation of using his personal vehicle and house, while serving as a state governor, demonstrates his persuasion that leadership is about serving the people and not for personal aggrandizements.”

The party also recalled Jakande’s patriotic role in the development of the Nigerian media industry especially in instilling professionalism as well as stabilizing the industry with the establishment of the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

Describing Alhaji Jakande’s death as the exit of the last of first-generation progressives, the PDP asserted that it is more saddening that he left at a time the nation needed his wealth of experience and wise counsel the most.

The PDP commiserated with the Jakande family, the government and people of Lagos state and prayed to God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the loss of one of her brightest patriots.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…PDP mourns Jakande PDP mourns Jakande

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..PDP mourns Jakande PDP mourns Jakande

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE