PDP manifesto, blueprint will restore Nigeria’s lost glory — National vice chairman 

The national vice chairman of the northwest zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, has said the PDP’s renewed manifesto and blueprint will restore the lost glory of the country.

Gwarzo said this while flagging off the party’s campaign and presenting of the party’s flag to the Jigawa State governorship candidate in Dutse, the state capital.

Gwarzo explained that Nigeria and Nigerians are in a troubling situation as a result of the bad governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He said, “the country and citizens are living seriously difficult lives as a result of bad governance and ignorance of good policy formulation and implementation by the ruling APC.”

According to him, the common man is in abject poverty, small traders and business people have been sent out of businesses, while insecurity is worsening every day.

Also addressing the gathering, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, expressed confidence that his party is going to win at the state and federal level in the 2023 general elections.

Lamido said that his administration is going to be different from the present government of the ruling party.

He emphasized that job opportunities will be created for the teeming youths in the state, adding that, food is also going to be available on the table for all the citizens.

If elected governor, the PDP’s governorship candidate promised transparency and accountability.

Lamido added that he will declare a state of emergency on unemployment with a view to reducing the rate of crime in society.

