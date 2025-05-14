PDP management, staff back Koshoedo as acting national secretary

• call for unity ahead of NEC meeting

In a bold declaration aimed at resolving the lingering leadership dispute within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the management and staff of the party’s National Secretariat have thrown their weight behind Arch. Setonji Koshoedo as the Acting National Secretary.

In a press statement issued Tuesday titled “Clarion Call for Stability and Survival of Our Party”, the staff affirmed their “unalloyed loyalty” to the recommendation of the PDP Governors’ Forum, which had endorsed Koshoedo to steer the affairs of the office pending the nomination and ratification of a substantive National Secretary.

According to the statement, this position aligns with the resolution of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at its 600th meeting on April 29, 2025, which directed Koshoedo, who is Deputy National Secretary, to act in line with Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution.

That section empowers the Deputy National Secretary to act in the role whenever so directed.

The internal crisis around the position of National Secretary erupted following Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s emergence as the PDP’s governorship candidate in Imo State in 2023.

The South East Zonal Caucus had nominated Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye as his replacement, a move later affirmed by both the Enugu High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment on March 21, 2025, ruled that the matter of party leadership was an internal affair, beyond the jurisdiction of the courts.

While Senator Anyanwu interpreted the ruling as nullifying earlier judgments, the NWC insisted that the decision confirmed the party’s right to recognize Udeh-Okoye’s nomination, and subsequently moved to stabilize the situation by appointing Koshoedo in acting capacity pending full ratification.

The statement by the Secretariat staff stressed that the prolonged dispute had caused “damaging media narratives,” disrupted party operations, and threatened the PDP’s survival.

They warned that further instability would undermine the credibility of the party’s internal processes, particularly in the lead-up to the NEC meeting scheduled for May 27, 2025.

The staff also commended INEC for recognizing Koshoedo in his acting capacity, despite what they described as “false narratives” to the contrary. They acknowledged Senator Anyanwu’s contributions to the party over the years but urged him to put the PDP’s collective interest above personal ambition.

“We believe that the NWC’s directive that Arch. Setonji Koshoedo acts as National Secretary is in the overall interest of the stability of our party,” the statement read.

“There is no sacrifice too high for any individual to make for the good of our party.”

They further urged Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, to ensure that the upcoming NEC meeting goes ahead as planned to address critical issues and reaffirm the party’s founding values of unity, discipline, and loyalty.

The declaration was unanimously endorsed by all staff members of the PDP National Secretariat.

