PDP lifted Nigeria from bottom to top, APC brought woes ― Atiku

Amid a boycott by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday flagged off its presidential campaign for the 2023 election with its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, harping on how the party brought the country from bottom to top on the assumption of power in 1999 with the All Progressives Congress (APC) reversing the gains.

Addressing a massive crowd of party supporters inside the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, the former Vice President said the APC has brought poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs and disunity.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to vote for PDP to restore progress and unity in the country.

Atiku stated: “When PDP came to power in 1999, we met Nigeria in a state of poverty, insecurity and lack of education. We lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top. We became the biggest economy in Africa, we had peace, and we progressed. Then Nigerians said they wanted change and they voted for change in 2015.

“What we have seen is poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs and disunity. Our children are no longer going to school.

“Today as we inaugurated the flag-off of the campaign to rescue Nigeria, to rescue Nigeria from hunger, to rescue Nigeria from poverty and bring back the unity we are lacking in this country, I want to appeal to all Nigerians to vote for PDP. If you vote for PDP, it will be a vote for prosperity, it will be a vote for unity, and it will be a vote for your safety. So, there will be no more hunger and there will be security.”

The rally was held against the backdrop of the continuing boycott by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led group, which is protesting his treatment following the selection of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

The governors, who had already declared that they would not partake in the PDP campaign along with their sympathizers, are Wike (Rivers State), Sam Ortom (Benue State), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State).

They are pressing for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who they believe, acted unfairly during the party’s presidential primary.

But speaking at the Uyo rally, the party boss, in a veiled reference to the Wike group, said the PDP has left the station but it is moving slowly so that party members who are yet to join will have the opportunity to do so.

He stated: “The PDP train has started moving and we have left the station, but we are moving slowly so that those who are yet on board will join us on the train. It is important for us as leaders. Nigeria is not interested in our personal quarrels, Nigeria is waiting for us to come and rescue them from what is worrying them.

“The PDP knows what is worrying Nigerians. Nigerians are hungry, Nigerians are suffering from all sorts of sickness, Nigerians cannot move from one point to another without worries, Nigerians cannot sleep because of insecurity, Nigerians are getting more and more divided, Nigerians are complaining and are hoping that what we did for them in the last 16 years, we will come back and do it for them again.

“Let us all join hands together because we have the solution. Already we have penned down the Covenant with Nigerians. We will restore the economy to its glory. Nigerians will be happy, all young people will get jobs, the economy will grow, there will be more industries, and every PDP governor has performed well. Therefore, when we get to power from the State Houses of Assembly to the state governors, the National Assembly, we need all of them to support our president who is coming to power next year to redeem Nigerians.

“Therefore, we don’t have much to say today but want to thank you all for trooping in large numbers to have faith in us and Nigerians. PDP will not disappoint you.”





Also speaking at the event, Okowa affirmed that there is a great challenge in Nigeria but the PDP is coming to rescue the situation.

He said Atiku is in the best position to provide the succour required by citizens.

Okowa remarked: “I am aware and all of us know that there is a challenge in Nigeria, there is a great problem in the land and we are looking for a rescuer and PDP is coming back to rescue.

“When you want to rescue a people, particularly in the military, because we are in a war, everything has gotten so bad, you do not go to war with a lieutenant leading. Some other parties are presenting lieutenants but PDP is presenting a general.

“In the political field and governance of Nigeria, when you are talking about experience, then Atiku Abubakar is a general. We cannot allow lieutenants to lead because they will lead us to doom.

“We believe that PDP is the only party that is prepared to rescue this nation. After you have rescued the nation, you will also need the experience to be able to restore and rebuild.

“We want a nation that is in unity, we want a nation where people can trust each other. This is what Atiku Abubakar offers to us as a people and as Nigerians. He is one man that is connected across this nation, one man that people are comfortable with in the six geopolitical zones of this nation.

“He understands Nigeria and we know that he has the capacity and experience to unify us as a people. He is one man who is willing to take the bull by the horn and not pay lip service.

“He is one man who has the capacity to tame the insecurity in this country and I believe that with his experience as Vice President, he will stir the government of this country on the right path again.

“The Presidential candidate of PDP has recognized that when we have stronger states and stronger local government that is more functional with more capacity, then we can develop together. That is very key and he has promised to do that. He is the only one that that promised that he is going to ensure that we have state police.

“So, I want you to come out and vote because that is the way out of this present government.’

In his remarks, the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, promised Nigerians that it is only the PDP that changes their condition for the better.

He said: “I want to promise Nigerians that the only party that can do it for Nigeria is the PDP.

“We must elect people that have the capacity for delivery. If you cannot manage a kiosk, you will not be able to manage a multinational company. If PDP has not given other party opportunities, Nigerians would not have known that any other party outside PDP will sink the ship of our economy, will rubbish our currency, will destroy our education system and will not have anything to offer in our social contract.

“Today, I am happy Nigerians have seen the difference. We used to have a company which used to say the difference is clear. The PDP will bring Nigeria back to its lost glory.

“This is the time. Let us join hands to rescue Nigeria, join hands to move Nigeria in the right direction and that direction can come if Nigerians vote for the PDP in 2023.

“You can compare and contrast the economy under the PDP and the economy under the other party. You need the party that will show us the way and that party is the PDP.”

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, observed that while the PDP has a balanced ticket, the APC is sowing discord with its presidential ticket.

Tambuwal appealed to Nigerians to give the Atiku/Okowa ticket the chance to rescue and reset the country.

He stated: “Today is a very historic day in the history of this country of ours as we present the most competent of all of us that are running for the presidency of this country as at today, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The ticket of Atiku/Okowa has recognised the plurality and capacity of Nigeria and has respected our character as a nation and our party is presenting forth these two great Nigerians that have the capacity, the character the competence to move the country forward.

“Our party is on a mission to rescue Nigeria and to restore its value and I believe the other party their candidature is not only against the federal character but against the constitution of Nigeria because it doesn’t reflect the federal character of Nigeria.

“From day one, they are planning to plant a seed of discord in this country and we must not allow that to happen. We have a balanced ticket, we have a ticket that can rescue Nigeria through its current situation and I appealed to all of you men and women of goodwill to join on this train of Atiku Okowa to rescue reset and restore Nigeria.”

