PDP leadership crisis: Turaki-led INWC defers to Appeal Court judgment, heads to Supreme Court

The Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Dr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has resolved to challenge Wednesday’s Court of Appeal judgment at the Supreme Court after the appellate court declined to recognize it as the authentic leadership of the party.

The appellate panel, presided over by Justice Ugochukwu Anthony Ogakwu alongside Justice Laja Balogun and Justice Ruqayat Oremei Ayoola, dismissed the appeal and upheld the earlier verdict of Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court, which refused to validate the Turaki-led faction.

The appeal, marked CA/ABJ/CV/1221/2026, was instituted by former Senate President Adolphus Wabara and seven others against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and six co-respondents.

Among other reliefs, the appellants had prayed for “an order vacating the judgment of the Federal High Court which refused to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Interim National Working Committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as constituted by the National Executive Committee meeting convened after the judgment of the Supreme Court.”

Reacting to the ruling on Wednesday, the INWC maintained that while it obeys the appellate court’s pronouncement in line with the rule of law, it has instructed its legal team to immediately escalate the dispute to the nation’s apex court.

In an official statement setting out the faction’s stance, the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, stated:

“While we respect the judgment of the court, we are determined to take our quest for justice anchored on truth to the apex court in the land. It is our belief that no matter how deep the truth is buried, if those seeking it are persistent in digging, it will one day resurface. We have instructed our lawyers to immediately file an appeal before the Supreme Court, in the hope that justice will eventually be done.”

Ememobong reiterated that the PDP must maintain its institutional independence as a vibrant opposition platform rather than compromising its foundational role in the political space.

“The Peoples Democratic Party must, as an opposition party, offer an alternative to the ruling party, and not become an appendage of it. Democracy survives only when the opposition is strong enough to effectively engage the government,” the statement read.

Rallying loyalists across the country, the faction urged party faithful to remain steadfast while the legal process runs its course at the apex bench.

“We urge all our members to remain firm and resolute as we approach the highest court of the land. We trust that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that when this victory is finally won, the pains we are passing through will make a good story for the survival of multiparty democracy and the next generation,” Ememobong concluded.