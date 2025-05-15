PDP leaders, stakeholders pass vote of confidence in Oyo LG boss

Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other relevant stakeholders have passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the Oluyole local government, Engr Akeem Olatunji, for his exemplary leadership.

The leadership of the party and the stakeholders, led by Chairman Mukaila Adegbola, at a meeting held in Idi Ayunre declared their unflinching support for Olatunji.

In his remarks, Adegbola praised Olatunji’s achievements within just a year in office, highlighting his contributions to infrastructure, healthcare, education, and grassroots development. He described the chairman’s leadership as one that has strengthened the PDP’s popularity among residents and garnered admiration even from opposition members.

Dismissing the petition submitted by six ward councillors against the chairman, alleging grievances that were circulated on social media, Alhaji Adegbola called the move a “distraction” intended to derail governance. He emphasised that such matters should be addressed through internal party structures and not on public platforms.

“The party at both state and local levels has always maintained that grievances should be channelled through party organs, not social media,” he said. He urged the aggrieved councillors to consider the chairman’s success as a collective achievement.

Following a review of the petition, stakeholders described the allegations against Olatunji as “unfounded falsehoods” designed to create tension and damage the party’s image.

Hon. Taofeek Azeez, Leader of the Oluyole Legislative House, reiterated the legislature’s support for Olatunji, adding that no official rift existed between the legislative and executive arms.

“There has never been any suspension of the Chairman’s aides. All councillors were involved in project supervision in their wards,” he clarified, while backing his claims with pictorial evidence.

The LG PDP Chairman emphasised the party’s focus on promoting the development strides of Governor Seyi Makinde and Olatunji saying: “We are not just declaring support for Governor Makinde and Asiwaju Olatunji; we are reaffirming our commitment to peace, progress, and people-oriented governance.”

He cautioned against internal sabotage ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that the party would not tolerate attempts to divide its ranks.

Several party leaders, including Hon. Olumide Akinlade (Special Assistant to the Governor on Oluyole Federal Constituency), former Commissioners Barr. Abdulwahab Abiodun and Engr. Ayuba Balogun, as well as RUWASA Chairman Alhaji Waheed Afobaje, reaffirmed their confidence in Olatunji’s leadership.

They also urged party members to exercise restraint on social media and prioritise internal resolution mechanisms.

Party Secretary Hon. Kadiri Wasiu addressed the employment of Ad-hoc volunteers, clarifying that the initiative was managed by the Oyo State Local Government Service Commission and not influenced by any council chairman.

Women stakeholders present at the meeting commended Olatunji’s inclusive policies, particularly his support for women and youth empowerment. Alhaja Basirat Alao, the Oluyole PDP Women Leader, emphasised the impact of programs targeting small-scale enterprises and vocational training.

