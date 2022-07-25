PDP lawmaker faults Anambra govt’s attitudes to federal projects in state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a Lawmaker, representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Abuja, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema has faulted subnational governments in Anambra State over poor attitude and attention to federal projects attracted to the state.

The lawmaker said neither the state nor the local governments show interest in the sustenance of projects especially those attracted by the federal government, to ensure they live long in serving the people.

Hon Onyema made the remark on Sunday, at St Raphael Catholic church Anumudu, Okpoko in Ogbaru local government area, while handing over a state-of-the-art health facility to the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Anambra State.

Hon Onyema said his decision to hand over the facility to the church was to ensure effective and efficient management of the health centre.

“We always encounter difficulties in management and maintenance of Federal projects attracted from the Federal Government because neither the State nor the Local Government Council wants to spend money to ensure that they are in good condition to provide essential services to the people.”

Handing over the project to the church, the lawmaker who had, penultimate year, donated health facilities to the leadership of the Anglican church at St Luke’s Church, Okpoko and Ohita, respectively, stated that he is more confident in the capacity of the church to take care of projects better than communities and governments.

He stated that the projects were in fulfilment of the election promise he made to his constituency and stressed that his interest remained in providing adequate healthcare and better life to his people.

Speaking further, the lawmaker said: “As human beings, we need a lot of things but healthcare is the major need of the people. I noticed that people falling ill in this area do not have facilities for medical care. If you notice there is no government hospital in this whole Okpoko and that has been a challenge for the people.

“The facility is a 25-bed capacity with theatre and 3 maternity wards for child delivery. I want the church to make us proud and ensure the mini hospital renders world-class service to the people. They should give it their all. It doesn’t have to be situated in Lagos or Abuja to be the best.”

Hon Onyema also hinted that three signature projects are currently ongoing in three other communities, including hospitals in Odekpe and Ogwuikpele communities, respectively, and a Computer-Based-Test (CBT) Jamb Centre in Atani community.

Receiving the handover documents, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, His Grace Most Revd Valerian Okeke, thanked the lawmaker for citing the project in the area and promised proper management of the facility. He also assured that the church will fully utilize the facility for the purpose it was built.

Also in his remark, a member representing Ogbaru 1 state constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Noble Igwe said the hospital was much needed in Okpoko as people, by virtue of the facility, will have access to medical care.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Atani community, His Royal Highness, Igwe Augustine Ngoddy, said the hospital will be of immense value and benefit to the people of the area and urged the church to make the services affordable to all.

