PDP jittery, Buhari will be back in Kwara to commission different projects ― APC 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Kwara State has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to be in the state to commission some legacy projects executed by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulraza next month.

In a reaction to an allegation earlier made by the state chapter of the PDP on Friday, the campaign spokesperson and Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, said that President Buhari is coming next Tuesday to just flag off the presidential campaign in Kwara State, while a different date will be announced for grand commissioning of different impactful projects such as the largest Intensive Care Unit facility in North Central which is the first functional ICU facility in the state.

“The PDP is understandably jittery because it has exhausted its arsenals of empty catchphrases and propaganda that fail to inspire the electorates as a result of its horrible records in Kwara State.

“Worse still is the fact that the PDP Campaign Council is led by persons notorious for their roles in diverting public resources for their own use. They are understandably pained that this Governor is now committing savings from bogus consultancy money that they were diverting to their private pockets to building a befitting headquarters for the KWIRS, which will have different office spaces for commercial purposes and benefit the state,” she said.

“The PDP and its leaders are jittery and totally bereft of ideas, knowing they have nothing meaningful to campaign against a governor that has not only cleansed their mess like President Buhari did in 2015, but has in fact gone ahead to place Kwara State on the national map as one of the most progressive states in the country in Human Capital Development Indices (HCDIs), such as in provision of healthcare, basic education, gender inclusion, youths empowerment, rural-urban development, and support for the vulnerable and the elderly.

“It is shocking that characters like Dr Ali Ahmad are the ones talking. It is a case of ‘you can’t shame the shameless’. The characters who made Kwara the object of national jokes are talking again. It is beyond shame that the characters who turned various agencies of government like SUBEB and KWIRS to their cash cow are blinded by negative politics to not see the creativity of the new administration whose savings from KWIRS are now being used to construct the multi-billion naira HQs that comprises office spaces that would be one of its kind in the country.

“They are not ashamed that resources that ordinarily should go into building a new future for the state are being spent to clean their mess, including the recently paid gratuities and pension that dated back to 2009 and 2010. We urge the people of Kwara State to ignore the PDP as its noise is true to type”.

