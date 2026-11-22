Bauchi State Governor and National Leader of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has declared that the erstwhile main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is dead and buried in Bauchi State after it was allegedly hijacked by political jobbers who traded it for their selfish interests.

Mohammed made the declaration on Sunday at the inauguration of the newly elected State Working Committee (SWC) of the party, held at the Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu Arena, Government House, Bauchi.

According to him, “It was not our intention to leave the PDP, but when we could not wrestle it from the merchants who were looking for their pockets, we had to let it go, not that we wanted it. However, it was for good that we left the party for them.”

“We searched for where to perch, and APM came to our rescue. We are now comfortable here, and we have a very strong platform to pursue our political ambitions in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to party unity, internal democracy and strict adherence to electoral guidelines ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mohammed said the party was taking deliberate steps to ensure that all its candidates, including those contesting for governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats, emerged through legitimate processes and contested under the APM platform without legal complications.

The APM National Leader said the decision was aimed at protecting the credibility and legitimacy of the party’s electoral process and preventing future disputes that could undermine its candidates.

He noted that Bauchi State had a rich history of democratic participation and political leadership, stressing that the APM must maintain high standards by respecting established rules and procedures.

The governor also expressed satisfaction with the growing unity within the party, declaring that members from the ward to the local government and state levels had put their differences aside and were now united under the APM platform.

He urged party members and supporters to avoid unnecessary confrontations, abusive language and personal attacks against political opponents, advising them instead to focus on mobilisation, hard work and presenting the party’s programmes to the electorate.

According to him, “While the APM would respect the rights of other political actors, it would not tolerate electoral malpractice or any attempt to undermine its democratic mandate.”

He further stressed the need to provide Bauchi State with credible, competent and experienced leaders capable of delivering meaningful development, adding that the party was looking towards a new generation of leadership with the requisite qualifications and capacity to govern.

On security, he commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting efforts to restore peace in Bauchi State, particularly through the establishment of two military battalions in the state to strengthen security operations against banditry and other criminal activities.

He acknowledged the support of the Federal Government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies in promoting peace and stability.

The governor maintained that the APM’s political agenda should be centred on development rather than personal interests, emphasising that the party would support individuals committed to improving infrastructure, strengthening public services and advancing the welfare of residents.

He expressed confidence in the party’s readiness to work together towards electoral success while reaffirming its commitment to cooperation with the Federal Government and the country’s constitutional framework.

Mohammed declared, “With this development, there is no longer PDP in Bauchi State. We have left it for good. Let those who hijacked it continue to battle for survival. We have moved on to break new grounds politically.”

He concluded by expressing gratitude to Allah and all institutions that had contributed to peace and stability in Bauchi State.

Also speaking, the APM governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections, Yakubu Adamu, assured that, if elected as the next governor of the state, he would continue from where the present administration stopped, having been part of it as a former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development.

In his inaugural speech, the new APM State Chairman, Pharmacist Samaila Adamu Burga, promised to immediately embark on reconciliation efforts to ensure a united front ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He added that the new SWC would explore all avenues for peacebuilding and embark on rigorous door-to-door campaigns to present its candidates to the electorate, expressing confidence that the party would emerge victorious in 2027.

He urged those who were aggrieved or uncomfortable with the new realities to sheath their swords and join hands with the new SWC to achieve the party’s electoral objectives in 2027.

The APM National Secretary, Oyadeyi Ayodele Adebayo, had earlier presented the members of the State Working Committee, whose composition was affirmed by delegates from the state’s 20 local government areas.