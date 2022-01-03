PDP is critical to the survival of Nigeria, says Wike as he visits Ikpeazu

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike says a united Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is critical to the survival of Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday when he visited Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State at his country home at Umuobiakwa, Obingwa LGA, Governor Wike noted that Nigeria is at a crossroads with rising cases of insecurity, banditry, mindless killings, among others and challenged the party to rise up to the occasion by joining forces to take over power at the centre in 2023.

Wike who said he was on the New Year visit to Abia to show appreciation to Ikpeazu for being a true friend and brother to him, restated the need for the PDP to forge a united front to rescue Nigeria.

He disclosed his relationship with Ikpeazu at the Nigerian Governors Forum and at the party level, stating that Ikpeazu is “a man of character whose contributions have assisted the party to resolve controversial issues” adding that he cherished the personal relationship he shares with the Abia State Governor which he described as “deep and very strong”.

Receiving Govenor Wike, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu called for a fresh start for the relationship between the two sister states, stating, “Wike is a courageous and patriotic leader who is committed to the unity of Nigeria”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!