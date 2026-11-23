The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its 2027 campaign council and Rainbow Coalition in Cross River State, rallying opposition parties and political stakeholders behind its governorship candidate, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, ahead of the February 6, 2027 governorship election.

The inauguration, held in Calabar, was attended by the PDP National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed; the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Sandy Ojang Onor; National Secretary, Chief Samuel Anyanwu; and other national and state party leaders.

Declaring the campaign council and coalition inaugurated, the PDP State Chairman, Chief Dr Francis Abang Bullem, said the alliance was formed out of a shared conviction to rescue Cross River from what he described as three and a half years of mismanagement and poor leadership.

Bullem said the coalition would unite political parties, civil society groups, community leaders, professional associations and youth organisations around a common agenda, stressing that the challenges confronting the state required collective responsibility beyond partisan interests.

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He urged members to prioritise issue-based campaigns, unity, transparency and accountability, with emphasis on job creation, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

He also formally inaugurated the campaign committees, party officials, Rainbow Coalition coordinators and volunteers, charging them to mobilise support across the state’s 18 local government areas.

Speaking at the event, the PDP National Secretary, Chief Samuel Anyanwu, expressed confidence in the coalition’s electoral prospects, predicting that it would win between 70 and 80 per cent of the state’s 3,241 polling units. He urged members to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the election.

Anyanwu also criticised Governor Bassey Otu’s administration, describing its performance as poor and accusing it of failing to deliver visible development projects.

On Cross River’s quest to regain its oil-producing status, he advocated constructive engagement with Akwa Ibom State and other relevant stakeholders to resolve the disputed oil wells.

The PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Aaron Chukwuemeka, described Archibong as a sellable candidate and urged supporters to return to their communities to mobilise voters.

Representing the party’s national leader, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, he said the Rainbow Coalition was intended to promote political cooperation and national integration.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Coalition of Opposition Parties, Pastor Ntami Ezige, expressed the support of participating parties, including the African People’s Movement (APM), Labour Party, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

He described the alliance of the six political parties as an opportunity to achieve political change in the state.

In his address, the PDP presidential candidate, Senator Sandy Ojang Onor, defended the coalition against suggestions that it could create political confusion, describing it instead as a platform for unity, cooperation and national integration.

He also accused the Otu administration of poor governance and urged residents to protect their votes during the 2027 elections by remaining at polling units and following the results through the collation process.

Upon receiving the party’s flag, Archibong pledged to improve the prospects of Cross River by focusing on better governance, advancing tourism, generating wealth and alleviating poverty.

He promised an inclusive administration that would recognise residents from different ethnic backgrounds as stakeholders in the state’s development, adding that he would serve only one four-year term if elected.

Archibong also promised to return political power to Cross River Central Senatorial District after his tenure, citing fairness, equity and selfless service.