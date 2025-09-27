PDP holds Cross River congress amid heavy security presence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress in Cross River commenced on Saturday in Calabar under tight security.

Over 1,000 delegates were already present at the Venetian Arena, venue of the congress, as security operatives maintained heavy presence around the premises.

The development follows Wednesday’s announcement by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) postponing the state congress. The NWC had also dissolved the state working committee (SWC), citing the expiration of its tenure.

However, the Venatius Ikem-led SWC dismissed the NWC’s decision, insisting it had no power to halt the exercise and maintaining that the congress must go ahead as scheduled.

The exercise, which drew delegates from across the 18 local government areas of the state, was declared open by the Chairman of the Electoral Panel, Hon. Jones Chukwudi, who assured party faithful of a transparent and credible process.

In his remarks, Hon. Jones Chukwudi, who led a seven-member electoral panel, thanked the state leadership of the party led by Chairman, Venatius Ikem for what he described as a warm and brotherly reception. He emphasized that the congress was not about internal rivalry but about preparing for the greater electoral battles ahead.

“We already have a harmonized list of candidates, so we expect the process to be seamless. However, in compliance with our constitution and guidelines, there will still be voting after accreditation, local government by local government,” he stated.

Chukwudi further assured delegates of transparency, promising to present the original result sheets and ballot papers before voting commenced, to prove they had not been tampered with.

Addressing delegates before the formal commencement, the Secretary of the Committee, Hon. TJ Yusuf, urged aspirants and supporters to approach the congress as a “family affair” and to avoid rancor.

“It is natural for people to desire good things, and so contests are bound to happen. But we must remember this is a family affair and conduct ourselves with peace and love,” Yusuf said.

As at press time, accreditation of delegates was ongoing while party leaders prepared to address the gathering. The congress is expected to conclude within hours, with officials expressing optimism that the exercise will further strengthen the unity of the party in Cross River State.

More details to follow….

