PDP has no plan to change name ― Secondus

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not change its name even if other political parties change their identities.”

This is the position of the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who insisted, on Tuesday, that the name is the brand of the main opposition party.

He said: “We will not change our brand. Our strength is in our name, the PDP, and we are not in any contemplation of changing our name. It does not matter how many times other parties changed their names. Our name remains the PDP.”

The party boss was speaking at a meeting with the Political Officer with the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Jerry Howard, at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja.

Ahead of its proposed conference by the party, Secondus called on the United States and other members of the international community to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians and curb escalated violence, terrorism and banditry ravaging our country under his watch.

He also tasked President Buhari to respond to a widespread cry for credible elections in the country by making a personal commitment towards an accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act, to among other things, give statutory force to simultaneous electronic transmission of results and use of card readers in elections.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, said lamented the horrible level of insecurity; increased terrorism, wanton killings and kidnapping in the country with the Buhari administration failing to demonstrate the capacity to protect the citizens.

The National Chairman disclosed that this is the reason the PDP, as a party that has the interest of Nigeria at heart, is putting together a non-partisan national conference on security.

“Every day, our nation is confronted with reports of gruesome killings, kidnapping and unrestrained destruction across all parts of our country. As a party and patriotic citizens, we can no longer continue to watch. That is why we are putting together a non-partisan conference on security,” he said.

The PDP chairman also expressed anxiety over an impending food crisis in the country if the security situation, which has crippled agricultural and economic activities, is not addressed.

On electoral reforms, the PDP expressed worry that Nigerians have lost interest in our electoral system due to the manipulations being witnessed under the APC administration and urged President Buhari to leave a legacy of credible elections by ensuring accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act.

Prince Secondus insisted that such amendment must ensure a “legal backing for use of card readers for elections as well as the electronic transmission of results, as witnessed in the 2020 Edo governorship election.”

Stating that the PDP is the only hope to restore peace, national cohesiveness and save Nigeria from collapse, the National Chairman, stressed that the party will remain steadfast in its ideals adding that the PDP will never change its name or any of its identity.

Earlier at the meeting, Howard had assured of the continued support of the United States towards the deepening of democratic practice in Nigeria.

