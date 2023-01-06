PDP hails Oyo people for Atiku chant at Makinde’s rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted the commitment and courage of the people of Oyo State for their support for the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, following their chant of his name during the flag-off of the party governorship campaign in Ibadan on Thursday.

A statement issued on Friday by Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, commended the tenacity of the party members and supporters in the state for expressing their support for the former Vice President at the event “in defiance of attempts to dictate their electoral preference.”

The statement said: “The overwhelming chanting of ‘Atiku! Atiku’ by the resilient crowd in rejection of a request that they follow the dictate of some individuals in the presidential election summarily conveyed, in one voice, their unnegotiable resolve to vote Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our country.

“The people of Oyo State as independent-minded and political savvy have again demonstrated their sobriquet as Pace-setter in the politics of Nigeria by establishing that power lies in the Will of the people and not the endorsement or dictate of any person or group of persons.

“Unambiguously, the expression of the people of Oyo State at the flag-off event firmly signposts and reaffirms the support of the South West Geo-Political Zone for Atiku Abubakar and all our candidates in the South West and across the country.”

The PDP counselled those seeking to dictate to Nigerians on their electoral preferences to retrace their steps, especially now that it is clear that the people are not ready to be swayed by personal, group or sectional consideration in their support for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

“Nigerians across board have found in Atiku Abubakar the desired integrity, cognate experience, capacity, ability, mental alertness, presence of mind, Pan-Nigeria deportment and required Will Power to unify and lead our nation at this critical time,” it added.

The PDP, therefore, charged the people of Oyo State, the South West Zone and all Nigerians to remain firm in their resolve by coming out en-masse to vote as well as take every measure available in a democracy to protect their votes in the overall quest to rescue our nation from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return her to the path of national stability, peace, economic prosperity and happiness of all, that Atiku Abubakar embodies.

In his personal response, the PDP flag-bearer told the people of Oyo State that he has heard their message.

Reacting through his verified Twitter handle, @atiku, he said: “Oyo State, I heard you loud and clear yesterday. I take it warmly as a vote of confidence in me and our great party, @OfficialPDPNig. You proved that my love for the Pace-Setter State over the years is not in vain.





“My promise to you is this: we shall work closely together in the mission to Recover Nigeria – AA”

