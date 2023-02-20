By: Taoheed Adegbite

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) on Sunday, met with the leadership of Sokoto State Traders Association, promising to revamp the economy and sustain the friendly business environment if elected governor.

In a statement by Nafiu Muhammad Lema, the new media aide to the governorship candidate, Umar made the promise during a meeting held at the auditorium of Sokoto State Chambers of Commerce, located within the Sokoto Trade Fair.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate vowed that if he eventually becomes the governor, his administration will focus on the internally generated revenue in the state.

Umar stated further that his administration will outline plans to diversify the state economy by bringing in investors across the globe to generate revenue and provide the teeming young population with employment opportunities which will further the agenda for poverty alleviation in the state.

According to him, other indigenous investors too will not be left out in the noble drive, adding that the state government under his watch will liaise with relevant investment institutions to make sure they’re provided for.

Umar also pledged to provide enabling environment for the traders to continue to thrive in their various areas of business.

Responding, members of the business community who spoke through their leaders; President, Sokoto Chamber of Commerce, Alh Mu’azu Bello; Chairman of the Sokoto Traders Association, Alh Chika Sarkin Gishiri; and others, affirmed their solidarity, and loyalty to the PDP in the state, assurring that they will mobilise, and vote massively for party in forthcoming polls.

