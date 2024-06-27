The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, on Wednesday arrived Manchester, England, in continuation of his engagement with Edo Diaspora in Europe.

Asue, who was treated to a carnival-like reception featuring cultural dances, had on Monday, June 24, 2024, off the engagement programmes with his appearance in Reggio Emilia, Italy, and he is scheduled to meet with the Edo Diaspora in three more cities of London, Hamburg and Nuremberg.

The Manchester, engagement which held at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre was well attended by the Edo indigenes in the City, who came to listen to the PDP gubernatorial candidate as he unveiled his manifesto.

Accompanied by his, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, the Edo State PDP Campaign Council Director -General, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, and other aides of his, Ighodalo presented his agenda for the state if elected to the delight of the attendees.

Ighodalo dwelt extensively on his “Pathway to Prosperity for All” manifesto, which he released on Monday.

He expressed confidence that with the support of the good people of Edo State, he was ready to lead the charge in transforming the state into a first world sub-national in Nigeria. He assured his audience it was doable.

“I see a pathway to prosperity for all in Edo State and it’s doable. We will transform Edo State to a first world sub-national in Nigeria. We have the people, the God-given natural resources and the wherewithal to make it possible. It’s doable,” he impressed on his hearers who responded with intermittent applause and shouts of approval.

ALSO READ: Drug abuse: Kebbi First Lady commends NDLEA, seeks collaboration

During the question and answer time, his running mate, Ogie, who is the current Secretary to the State Government (SSG), joined him on the podium to do justice to every question by the enthusiastic attendees.

Answering a question about his position and views on traditional institutions in the state, Ighodalo emphasised that his administration, if elected, would treat traditional rulers and institutions with the utmost reverence due to them.

Assuring that under his watch, nothing would be allowed to negatively impact or bring the revered traditional institutions into disrepute.

Earlier, Dr Alfred Ajayi Ejiya, President of Esan Community in Manchester (ECM), and Chairman of the Manchester Town Hall Meeting Ighodalo, had assured that the night’s engagement promised to be a very successful one.

Ighodalo’s train moves to London, England for yet another engagement on Thursday, June 27.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE