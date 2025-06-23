PDP group blasts Gov Otu over ‘failure’ to deliver democracy dividend

The Coalition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Support Groups in Cross River State, has criticised Governor Bassey Otu’s administration, claiming that he failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state.

Mike Ekamon, Convener of the group disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

This criticism is coming barely two days after the Cross River State Commissioner for Information Dr. Erasmus Ekpang, listed some of Otu’s achievements in the last two years.

“Today the story is different because we came to rebuild Cross River State and return it to its former glory, the cleanest State in Nigeria, a cultural paradise, the most secure, serene, and peaceful.

“It is not about discarding the past, but recovering what was lost and strengthening what we have,” Ekpang said.

But Ekanom while addressing journalists, said: “The Coalition of PDP Support Groups in Cross River State hereby condemns the Bassey Otu administration for its dismal performance, lack of direction, and failure to deliver on promises made to the good people of Cross River State.

“Backed by data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and other credible sources, we wish to expose a government mired in incompetence, internal strife within the All Progressives Congress (APC), and hollow promises that do little to address the State’s pressing needs.

“We call on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level to unite, put its house in order, and seize this golden opportunity to rescue Cross River State from the likes of Governor Bassey Otu, who have had nothing tangible to offer the people of the State.

“A Failing Administration: The Data Speaks for Itself. Governor Bassey Otu’s administration has presided over a decline in key sectors of the economy, leaving Cross Riverians with dashed hopes and a bleak future. The numbers tell a very stark story:

“According to NBS data for 2024, Cross River State ranks 29th out of 36 States in primary school enrollment, with only 62% of eligible children attending school below the national average of 78%. The teacher-to-student ratio stands at 1:45, exceeding the national benchmark of 1:30, while 40% of schools lack basic amenities like water and toilets.



He further compared the administration of the PDP with that of the APC, stating that the former left an indelible footprint in the state in terms of infrastructure and government.

Ekanom charged the PDP to put its house in order in order to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress APC-led administration in 2027.

“Under previous PDP administrations-Donald Duke’s tourism-driven era or Liyel Imoke’s rural development push-Cross River punched above its weight, today, Bassey Otu’s Government offers no vision to reverse this decline, leaving the State financially crippled and unable to fund even basic services, let alone vanity projects like aircraft fleets.

“We, the Coalition of PDP Support Groups, stand firm in our mission to restore Cross River State to its well-known path of progress. We urge all stakeholder members, community leaders, and citizens to join us in rejecting the failures of the Bassey Otu administration.

“Together, with a united PDP, we can build a State that prioritizes its people’s welfare and well-being over political egos and empty promises. Let this be the turning point. Let us seize this moment to deliver a Government that works for all Cross Riverians. The PDP is ready to lead and the time to act is now,” he added.