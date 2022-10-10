PDP govt will rescue Nigeria from hunger, poverty, insecurity ― Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, flagged off his presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, with a promise to rescue Nigeria from hunger, poverty and insecurity.

Speaking at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in Uyo, Atiku said Nigerians had since 2015 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power experienced poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs, disunity, unemployment while students have intermittently been out of school.

He said the PDP showed its ability when between 1999 and 2015, its administration made Nigeria experience economic progress, peace, security, prosperity, education advancement, a feat it would replicate if the party is voted in the 2023 presidential election.

According to Atiku, a vote for the PDP in the 2023 election is a vote for a return to unity, safety and prosperity.

Atiku said: “When PDP came to power in 1999, we met Nigeria in a state of poverty, insecurity, hunger, lack of education, we lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top.

“We became the biggest economy in Africa. We had peace; we had progress. Then Nigerians said they wanted change; they wanted a change in 2015. What have we seen? What we have seen is poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs, disunity; our children are no longer going to school. Is that what you want to continue with?

“Today, we have flagged off our campaign to rescue Nigeria; to rescue Nigeria from hunger; to rescue Nigeria from poverty; to bring back everything that we require in this country.

“Therefore, I want to appeal to all Nigerians, by starting today in Uyo, to ask them to vote for PDP. If you vote for PDP, it will be a return to prosperity; it will be a return to unity; it will be a return to your safety. There will be no more hunger; there will be security.”

The event had in attendance the party’s vice presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; governors Dairus Ishaku (Taraba), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and host governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom.





Others present included Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara; former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; former vice president, Namadi Sambo; former governors Liyel Imoke, Babangida Aliyu; former presidents of the senate, Bukola Saraki, Anyim Pius Anyim; members of the party in the National Assembly; party members at the state and national level.

Absent from the event were governors and party stalwarts of the governor Nyesom Wike group that includes the Rivers State governor himself, governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); PDP deputy national chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja.

Apparently addressing the PDP members absent from the flag-off, PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu called on those yet to join the PDP train, that had left the station, to come on board.

He said the train was moving slowly so that all party members would catch up and join the moving train.

Ayu urged party members to downplay their personal quarrels in the interest of Nigerians who he said yearned for PDP to return to power to rescue them from hunger, insecurity, lack of peace, unemployment and economic distress.

He said Nigerians are aware that the PDP proved its mettle in governance for 16 years and yearn for the PDP to return and provide solutions to the sicknesses plaguing the nation.

Ayu said: “The train is leaving the station but we are moving slowly so that those who are not yet on board will come on board.

“It is important that those who have not yet joined the PDP train should come on board because we are one big, united, happy family.

“Nigeria is not interested in our personal quarrels; Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to come and rescue them from what is worrying them. The PDP knows what is worrying Nigerians. Nigerians are hungry;

“Nigerians are suffering from all forms of sickness; Nigerians cannot move from one point to the other without worry. Nigerians cannot sleep in peace because of insecurity; Nigerians are getting more and more divided.

“Nigerians are complaining and hoping that what we did to them in the first 16 years, we will come back and do it again. Let us all join hands together because we have the solutions. Already, we have penned down a covenant with Nigerians. We will restore the economy to its glory. Nigerians will be happy; all young people will get jobs. The economy will grow.

“There will be more industries. You have tasted it from our governors; every PDP governor has performed well. Therefore, when we take over power from the state Houses of Assembly to National Assembly, governors, we need their support for our president who is coming in next year to rebuild Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Director General, PDP presidential campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal argued that the presidential/vice presidential candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is against the federal character, constitution, diversity and plurality of the nation.

Positing that the PDP had a balanced ticket, Tambuwal warned that Nigeria voting the APC ticket will amount to planning a seed of discord in the country.

Tambuwal said: “This ticket recognises the diversity and plurality of Nigeria and we have respected our character as a nation and our party is presenting these two great Nigerians that have the character, competence to move the country forward.

“Our party is on mission to rescue Nigeria and restore its value. I believe the other party’s candidate is not only against the federal character of this country, it is against the constitution of Nigeria because it doesn’t reflect the character, federal structure of Nigeria.

“They are planning to plant a seed of discord in this country and we must not allow that to happen. We have a balanced ticket and a ticket that can deliver Nigeria from its current situation.”

