PDP govs meet in P/Harcourt to ‘consolidate rescue, rebuild Nigeria project’

In a bid to consolidate what they termed the rescue and rebuild Nigeria project, governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are to meet in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday.

The meeting, being hosted by the state governor, Nyesom Wike, is the first in the new year and the next in the series, which has seen it rotated among the main opposition states.

According to a statement issued by Hon Cyril Maduabum, the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, on Sunday, the meeting will review the state of the respective states, the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

All the elected PDP governors are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The statement informed that the meeting will be preceded by a Gala night to be hosted by Governor Wike.

“The PDP Governors are working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and in particular the Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu led National Executive Committee of PDP to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the party boss has been invited to attend the Port Harcourt meeting to hold consultations with the governors on strategies for executing “the Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria project.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.