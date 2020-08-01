PDP governors raise committees on constitutional infractions, Electoral Act Amendment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum has set up a committee to guide the Forum on how to take up cases of constitutional infractions by the Federal Government and advise the Forum on the line of legal action to follow.

Tagged the Legal Affairs Committee, the committee has among other things to advise the opposition governor’s forum on what it tagged illegal deductions by the Federal Government.

The second committee which it named legislative liaison committee will facilitate the Forum’s relationship with the national assembly and advise the Forum membership on pending bills in the National Assembly especially the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and the institutional review bills for a well-guided response.

According to a communique signed by the chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the creation of the committee was part of the resolution of its virtual meeting held Saturday, August 1, 2020, after deliberation by the governors on national issues and the Forum.

The communique said: “The meeting resolved to set up two committees of the Forum namely: Legislative Liaison Committee: This Committee is expected to liaise with both the national and state legislatures on legislative matters. The Legislative Liaison Committee is also expected to guide the Forum on pending Bills, including the Electoral Act Amendment and Constitution Review matters as it affects the Forum.

“Legal Affairs Committee: This is expected to identify and coordinate legal matters affecting the Forum. In particular, the Committee is expected to guide the Forum on local government, inter-state and Federal Government relations. It is also expected to explore various infractions of the Constitution by the Federal Government including the arbitrary and illegal deductions from the Federation Account.”

The Governors of the opposition party also enjoined Nigerians to keep fidelity with safety protocol to defeat the virulent Covid-19.

On the elections in Edo and Ondo state billed for the months of September and October, the PDP Governor’s Forum urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play the role of an umpire in accordance with best practices while tasking her members in the state to be alert.

The forum welcomed governor Obaseki into its fold and congratulated Eyitayo Jegede who won the Ondo State primary to emerge the party flag bearer.

The communique reads in part: “The governors encouraged all Nigerians to continue various efforts to contain the COVID-19 disease; and, lend support to the cooperative efforts between the States and Federal governments in the federation in the fight against the pandemic and in reopening of schools in a safe and responsible manner.

“The Forum also welcomed formally the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and congratulated him on his emergence as the leader of the PDP in Edo State and the party’s candidate in the forthcoming September Gubernatorial election.

“The Forum further resolved to lend its complete and total support to the PDP in Edo State in order for it to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“The Forum congratulated Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, on his emergence as the flag bearer of PDP in the forthcoming October Gubernatorial election in Ondo State and resolved to support him and the party to recover Ondo State for the PDP in the election.

“The Forum enjoined Mr President, INEC and security agencies to play an impartial role in the elections in Edo and Ondo States, while urging PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count,” the party stated.

Governors in attendance include: Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Vice Chairman (Abia)’ Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Sen. Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Prof (Sen.) Ayade Benedict (Cross River), Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta)

Also in attendance were: David Umahi (Ebonyi) was represented by Deputy Governor – Eric Kelechi Igwe, Gov Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Gov Seyi Makinde, (Oyo)

Others are Ezenwo Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Bello Mattawale Maradun (Zamfara) and C.I.D. Maduabum – Director-General.