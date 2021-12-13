PDP, governors hail Wike at 58

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as he marks his 58th birthday, describing him as “a fearless, outspoken and selfless leader, who embodies the PDP’s fighting spirit and firm resistance against injustice, abuse of process, violation of rules, divisiveness, suppression and anti-democratic tendencies in our country.”

According to a statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, on Monday, over the years, as a local government chairman, minister of the Federal Republic and now two-term elected governor of Rivers State, Governor Wike has distinguished himself as a relentless frontrunner in the quest for the unity, stability and development of our country.

The statement added: “A kindhearted leader and lover of the people, Governor Wike spares nothing in the pursuit of the rights as well as the welfare of all Nigerians.

“Moreover, the PDP relishes Governor Wike’s massive human capital and infrastructural development across Rivers state; particularly in the critical sectors of road development, electricity, oil and gas, transportation, education, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, urban renewal and rural development among others, for which he is celebrated across our nation as ‘Mr Project.”

The PDP praised Wike’s “untiring sacrificial roles, along with his colleague governors and other party leaders, in salvaging and stabilising the party and particularly in the current efforts to reposition it for the task of rescuing and rebuilding our country.”

While heartily congratulating the governor, the party prayed to God to bless him with many more years in good health in the service of our dear fatherland.

Similarly, the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), has joined the family, friends, political associates and citizens of Rivers State to heartily celebrate the governor.

A statement issued by the Director-General of the forum, Hon Cyril Maduabum, said the forum under the chairmanship of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state noted the “indelible footprints” Wile had left in the landscape and affairs of Rivers State “with your pragmatic and innovative style of governance with enviable feats that your successors will struggle to match.”

The statement added: “Indeed, your revolutionary and ingenuity in resources management have turned around the fortunes of Rivers State in all facets of public life. This is glaring in the plethora of high-quality infrastructural projects that litter the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Even your opponents cannot deny your various masterstrokes in your public works programmes as evident in massive roads, bridges, housing, hospitals, education, health facilities and human capital development programmes which are unprecedented.

“These projects have positively affected lives of Rivers people in the improvement of the economy and fortunes of the State and its environs. They are worthy legacies you have bequeathed to the State, humanity and Nigeria.”

The forum expressed pride in Governor Wike’s focus and passion for a united Nigeria and “for showing in words and deeds that you are a detribalised Nigerian who supports worthy causes that promote friendships and inclusiveness among Nigerians of different hues; a strong defender and pillar of support to the downtrodden and oppressed irrespective of party labels.”

It added: “We salute you on this day for how you have continued to play a leadership and stabilising role in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a political party and the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“We are happy to associate ourselves with the uncommon dedication and commitment you have brought to public office as we are truly proud of your achievements and accomplishments.

“As you celebrate today, we pray to God Almighty to bless you with more wisdom and good health to continue your exemplary works and service to the people of the State and the nation at large.“

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.PDP, governors hail Wike at 58

PDP, governors hail Wike at 58