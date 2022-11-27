PDP Governors Forum, Atiku Campaign congratulate Osun gov, Adeleke on inauguration

The PDP Governors’ Forum has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his inauguration as Governor of Osun State.

The forum led by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State also welcomed the new state chief executive to their midst.

A statement issued by Cyril Maduabum, its Director-General, on Sunday noted that Adeleke’s victory at the polls was a testimony to “the gallant efforts, hard work, teamwork, skilful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by His Excellency over the years.

It added: “At the campaigns, he concentrated on issues that mattered most to Osun people and they in turn responded in kind with their votes, bestowing on him and the PDP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions. This proves once again that God’s time is the best. He chooses the time and the place.

“This mandate has all the trapping of the love and prayers of the people. The PDP – GF looks forward to a very engaging and prosperous first tenure for Governor Adeleke and enjoins all the people of the state to continue to pray for him, and support him with their undiluted loyalty, as his heart is full of love and concern for their wellbeing.

“Today, the path has been cleared and the light of progress is shining on Osun State. It is now time for the “Peoples governor” a man so much loved by the people, to settle down to develop a roadmap for the rapid development of Osun State. The state deserves the best.

“The Forum, on this historic occasion, celebrates with his family and the people of Osun State who have entrusted leadership to him.

“Your colleagues, Governors of the PDP and our great party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP pray for divine wisdom and favour, good health and protection as you lead the state as Governor. They also assure you of their unalloyed support and brotherly advice always.

“We welcome him to the PDP Governors’ Forum.”

Similarly, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has congratulated Governor Adeleke, noting that his inauguration sets the stage for the streak of victory of the PDP “which will climax on May 29, 2023, when its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be sworn into the office too.”

A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the campaign, noted that “the people of Osun State are the first beneficiary of the better life which the PDP will be berthing at the national level with effect from May 29, 2023.”

The statement added: “Our campaign commends the People of Osun State for their perseverance in the last four years of pains during which their collectively hard-earned fortunes were ferried to Bourdillon by the ‘Ajele’.

“We celebrate the People of Osun State for asserting themselves and liberating their state from the yoke of anguish, misrule and accompanying pains which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to represent in our nation.

“We urge Nigerians to reinforce the feat achieved by the people of Osun State by remaining steadfast in their resolve to vote in Atiku Abubakar in the February 2023 Presidential election.”





