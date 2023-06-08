The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G5 is currently meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

All five members of the group are attending the meeting in the President’s office.

They are former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who is its leader; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; immediate past governors of Benue, Enugu and Abia states, Sam Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, respectively.

Even though the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, it was gathered that it is not unrelated to the President’s ongoing consultations as he bids to properly form his government.

More details to come later…

