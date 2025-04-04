Metro

PDP founding member, Adeojo, dies in Ibadan

Soji Ajibola

An Ibadan-based politician and founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Yekeen Adeojo, has passed away.

He died in the early hours of Friday at his residence in Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan.

Chief Adeojo served as the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and held the prestigious title of Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland. He was also a notable chieftain in Ibadan.

He was the father of Hon. Sheriff Aderemi Adeojo, the current Executive Chairman of Ido Local Government.

Further details…

×